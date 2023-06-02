 Mumbai News: Man held for staging his kidnap drama
To convince his family he also sent a video to his wife showing his hands and legs being tied.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man held for staging his kidnap drama | Representative image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested a man Jitendra Joshi (27) for allegedly staging his own kidnap and demanding Rs 5 lakhs from his family to repay his loans.  The incident came to light when Dineshlal Joshi, brother of the accused, approached the police on May 31, stating his brother had gone missing and his wife received a call from an unknown person through Whatsapp, demanding Rs 5 lakh. The person threatened to harm Jitendra if money was not delivered.

To convince his family he also sent a video to his wife showing his hands and legs being tied. The police registered a missing complaint and started investigations. The accused switched off his phone after he called his wife. 
The police scrutinized over a 100 CCTV footage and detained Jitendra.  He told the police that he kidnapped himself to repay loans and told the police that his friend had helped him . He was produced in a court, which remanded him to 3 days police custody.

