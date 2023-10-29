Mumbai News: Man Held For Smuggling Gold Inside Body Escapes Custody During Medical Examination

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

A man attempting to smuggle gold within his body was apprehended by Customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Subsequently, when he was taken to Sir J.J. Hospital for a medical examination, he managed to escape from the custody of the Customs authorities. An FIR has been filed at JJ Marg Police Station in connection with this incident.

Man had arrived in Mumbai from Jeddah

According to the information provided by the police, Shahvez Nawaz Wajih (25) was apprehended by Customs officials on Friday morning at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport on suspicion of gold smuggling. A resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Wajih had arrived in Mumbai from Jeddah.

During the Customs interrogation, Wajih confessed to having ingested the gold with the intent of smuggling it. Consequently, Customs officials produced him in court and obtained permission for a medical examination of his body.

Wajih escaped during medical examination

Following court approval, various medical tests were carried out on Wajih in ward number 4 of JJ Hospital. During this process, one of the Customs officials present left for the restroom, while another officer was engaged in sharing information about the suspect with the medical staff. Seizing the opportunity, Wajih made a quiet escape from the hospital.

In response to a complaint from Customs Superintendent Dnyaneshwar Dhage, the police have filed a case against Wajih under section 224 of the IPC and are actively searching for him.

