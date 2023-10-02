Customs Arrest Kenyan Woman With Gold Worth ₹1.6 Cr From Mumbai Airport

Kenyan Woman Held With Gold Worth ₹1.6 Cr | Representational Photo / ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs has arrested a Kenyan woman from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport and seized gold worth ₹1.63 crore from her. She had come from Nairobi on a passport issued by the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Acting on a tip-off, the AIU intercepted Sahra Mohammed Omar, 40, at CSMI airport on Saturday. The officials recovered gold weighing 3,404 gm hidden in her inner wear and from her body. According to the officer, it appears that Omar has been involved in smuggling activities. The investigating agency said that the probe is still at initial stage hence the nexus is yet to be revealed. Omar has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

