Mumbai News: Man Held For Duping Trader With Fake Payment Screenshot At Deonar Goat Market Ahead Of Bakri Eid | Representative Image

In a case of digital fraud at the Deonar Goat Market ahead of Bakri Eid, a trader and his elderly mother were allegedly duped by a man who used a fake payment screenshot to fraudulently purchase a goat worth ₹30,200. The Deonar Police have arrested the accused, Danish Ejaz Nagpurwala, a B.Pharm graduate and resident of Malad. Investigations revealed that Danish, who works at a call center, sold the goat he had fraudulently obtained to another person.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 4, when the complainant, Birju Chitodiya, and his mother, Ramubai Chitodiya—who had brought 6 to 7 goats to the market after borrowing money—were approached by a customer in the evening. After some bargaining, the deal for one goat was finalised at ₹30,200.

The accused, Nagpurwala, then created a fake payment screenshot using a mobile application and showed it to the trader, claiming that the payment would reflect shortly due to poor network connectivity. He took the goat and left the market. However, even after 24 hours, the amount had not been credited. Upon checking with the bank, the trader discovered no such transaction had taken place and realised he had been cheated.

Birju then approached the Deonar Police Station and lodged a complaint. The Deonar Police formed a special team and, using technical intelligence and informers, traced and apprehended the accused from Malad. During interrogation, it was revealed that he had sold the goat to another person at a higher price.

The police recovered the defrauded amount from him and returned it to the complainant, Birju Chitodiya, and his mother, Ramubai.