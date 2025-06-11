 Mumbai News: Deonar Police Nab Auto Driver For Stealing ₹11.7 Lakh From Slaughterhouse Goat Sales
The accused, identified as Arafat Mohammad Khalud Qureshi, a resident of Kasaiwada in Kurla East, reportedly stole the cash after discovering it hidden inside a fodder bag by the complainant.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:22 AM IST
Representative Image

Deonar Police have arrested a 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for stealing ₹11.7 lakh in cash collected from goat sales at the Deonar slaughterhouse. The accused, identified as Arafat Mohammad Khalud Qureshi, a resident of Kasaiwada in Kurla East, reportedly stole the cash after discovering it hidden inside a fodder bag by the complainant. 

Acting on a tip-off, police traced and arrested Qureshi from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. During the arrest, officers recovered ₹9.1 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from his possession, amounting to a total recovery of ₹9.28 lakh.

