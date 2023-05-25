 Mumbai News: Man found hanging in Sion hotel room
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man found hanging in Sion hotel room

Mumbai News: Man found hanging in Sion hotel room

Subsequently, the police were called at the Hotel Residency, which is located at the LBS Road, Sion.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
article-image

A 34-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room on Wednesday. The deceased had checked-in as Suraj Singh Baghel and said that he is a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. However, the details turned out to be fake, said the Dharavi police, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain his identity and get in touch with his relatives. However, the task is proving difficult as 'Suraj' had erased all the data from his mobile phone before allegedly taking the extreme step. The reason behind the suicide is also unclear.

Hotel employee saw the body through window

According to the police, the body hanging from the room's ceiling was seen by an employee through a window. Subsequently, the police were called at the Hotel Residency, which is located at the LBS Road, Sion.

After opening the room, which was locked from inside, cops discovered that 'Suraj' had used a bedsheet to hang himself. Also, injuries from scissor wounds were found on his wrist and neck. The police suspect that the deceased first tried to commit suicide by slashing the vein of his left hand but he failed hence he hanged himself.

ADR filed by police

“After reaching the spot, we took him to the Sion Hospital where he was declared dead,” said a police official. An accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway to determine why the deceased had come to Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai: Civic hospital in Sion denies treatment to rail accident victim
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane resident tops State, ranks 25th in UPSC Exam, TMC Commissioner congratulates her

Thane resident tops State, ranks 25th in UPSC Exam, TMC Commissioner congratulates her

Mumbai: Auto driver's alertness helps save teen from being trafficked

Mumbai: Auto driver's alertness helps save teen from being trafficked

Mumbai: Court sets aside jail term of housing society chief

Mumbai: Court sets aside jail term of housing society chief

Mumbai: BMC staffer dupes six of ₹62.6 lakh on pretext of job

Mumbai: BMC staffer dupes six of ₹62.6 lakh on pretext of job

Mumbai News: Motorists want number plates in Marathi

Mumbai News: Motorists want number plates in Marathi