Mumbai News: Man found hanging in Sion hotel room

A 34-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room on Wednesday. The deceased had checked-in as Suraj Singh Baghel and said that he is a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. However, the details turned out to be fake, said the Dharavi police, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain his identity and get in touch with his relatives. However, the task is proving difficult as 'Suraj' had erased all the data from his mobile phone before allegedly taking the extreme step. The reason behind the suicide is also unclear.

Hotel employee saw the body through window

According to the police, the body hanging from the room's ceiling was seen by an employee through a window. Subsequently, the police were called at the Hotel Residency, which is located at the LBS Road, Sion.

After opening the room, which was locked from inside, cops discovered that 'Suraj' had used a bedsheet to hang himself. Also, injuries from scissor wounds were found on his wrist and neck. The police suspect that the deceased first tried to commit suicide by slashing the vein of his left hand but he failed hence he hanged himself.

ADR filed by police

“After reaching the spot, we took him to the Sion Hospital where he was declared dead,” said a police official. An accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway to determine why the deceased had come to Mumbai.