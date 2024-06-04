Mumbai News: Man Falls Prey To Share Market Fraud, Loses ₹3.70 Crore | Representational Image

The Cyber police of Navi Mumbai have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a man of more than Rs 3.70 crore on the pretext of online share market investment.

The accused Salman Nizamuddin Khan, 35, a hotel waiter from Ghansoli and Prakash Karamsi Bhanushali, 39, an unemployed person, from Koparkhairane were arrested after a 43-year-old mechanical engineer from Vashi registered a complaint about being cheated in an online trading scam.

Between February 17 and April 24, the accused lured him into share trading by promising the complainant lucrative returns. He paid Rs3.70 crore of which around Rs1.50 crore was a loan and the remaining were from his father and his savings.

“During the investigation, cops found that the account to which the money of the complainant was transferred, belonged to a resident of Govandi. After questioning the Govandi resident, we found that he was approached by Khan with a business proposal wherein Khan had told the resident that they would be doing vegetable business and using his bank account and he would get Rs20,000 for the same. The resident was then introduced to Bhanushali who got the account opened in a bank and kept the username and password of the account with him and paid Rs20,000 to the Govandi resident,” said a senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam.

The username and password were later forwarded to Bhanushali’s accomplice in Dubai who then used that account to cheat various people. “We suspect that the accused in Dubai has his own set of people trained to make calls and cheat people who used this account details for the money to be transferred. Till now we have found that the accused have around nine such account details of Govandi residents from lower income category who were lured to get bank accounts opened and pass on the details to Bhanushali.

In these accounts, police have found around Rs 60 lakh, which were deposited by the means of cheating various people.