 Mumbai News: Man Dies In Fire Mishap In Goregaon
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after a gas stove and cylinder caught fire in a building in Goregaon on Monday, the Fire Brigade said. The deceased was identified as Harish Chavan. The mishap occurred at 8.10am in a room of the two-storey 'Shree Ganesh Rahivasi Seva Mandal' building near Ankur Tower.

According to firefighters, the blaze was put off before they reached the spot. An injured Chavan was rushed to the HBT Trauma Care Hospital where the Doctor declared him dead before admission.

“We were informed very late. By the time we reached the spot, the fire was already doused by the locals while the police were busy conducting 'panchnama' and recording statements of neighbours. We were not allowed to enter the room,” said an official who was present at the spot.

