 Mumbai News: Man Dies By Suicide After Physically Assaulting Wife
A case of accidental death has been registered.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Mumbai: A 22-year-old man reportedly died by suicide after physically assaulting his wife on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Devendra, a resident of Antop Hill, who worked as a delivery executive. According to the police, he slapped his wife during the quarrel which took place in the afternoon.

During the fight, the woman collapsed and found Devendra hanging by the fan when she regained consciousness. A case of accidental death has been registered.

