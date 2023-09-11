 Thane: Four Booked After Girl Dies By Suicide
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Four people have been booked in Kalyan for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl, leading to her ending her life, a police official said on Sunday. | Representational Image

Four people have been booked in Kalyan for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl, leading to her ending her life, a police official said on Sunday. The girl was taken by the four accused to a hookah party and then to the house of a friend where they harassed her, the official said. The girl committed suicide by hanging on Friday when her brother went out of the house for some work, he said.

