 Mumbai News: Man Booked For Harassing 76-Year-Old Woman Feeding Stray Cats In Colaba
A non-cognisable complaint was filed at Colaba police station against a 42-year-old man for allegedly threatening and abusing a 76-year-old woman while she was feeding stray cats on 2nd Pasta Lane late Wednesday night. Police invoked BNS Sections 351(2) and 352 for criminal intimidation and insult to provoke breach of peace.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Mumbai: ​A non-cognisable complaint was filed at Colaba police station on Thursday against a 42-year-old man for harassing and threatening a 76-year-old woman who feeds homeless cats in the vicinity.

Accused accosted Nilima Long while feeding animals

​According to the complaint, the accused, Abdullah Shaikh, accosted Nilima Long at 11.30pm on Wednesday when she was feeding the animals on 2nd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

​The police have accused Shaikh of criminal intimidation and insult with intention to provoke breach of peace, and have charged him under sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Accused refused to accompany police, cited prayers

​A resident of the area said that after threatening Long yesterday, the accused refused to talk to the police or accompany them to the police station, saying that he had to attend prayers.

​Animal rights activists have said that ever since the Supreme Court order on November 7 on the relocation of stray dogs from areas like hospitals, educational institutions, bus and railway stations, there has been an increase in cases of harassment of animal feeders.

​The activists said that municipal officers cannot take away animals if they cannot prove that they have a shelter to house the animals. Activists said that municipal officials or citizens have no right to threaten feeders like this, suggesting feeders stick to one spot while feeding the animals and record details of people harassing them or claiming to be from the municipal corporation.

