Mumbai News: Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 3rd Floor Of Mantralaya Building; Visuals Surface

Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping Off Mantralaya In Mumbai; Lands Into Safety Nets | FPJ

Mumbai: In a shocking incident which unfolded in Mumbai's Mantralaya building on Monday, a man attempted suicide by jumping off third floor of the building and was saved due to the safety nets installed inside the building. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that an elderly man who jumped off the Mantralaya building today landed into the safety nets which has been installed inside the building to tackle such situations.

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

The man can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he lands into the safety nets. The man is claiming in the video that he has taken the extreme step due to the hooliganism of 'Suresh Yadav'. However, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the man is still unclear.

It can be also seen in the video that a security personnel is asking the man to come down, to which the man replies, "I will come down, you don't take tension". Many people gathered around the nets to witness the incident and the man is seen sitting in the middle of the nets and chanting slogans.

Vadapav Vendor

There are also reports that the man is a vadapav vendor and he took the extreme step after action was taken against his stall by the authorities. The man has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police and has been taken to Marine Drive Police Station for further action.

Previous Incident

In another incident which occurred earlier, a youth jumped off the the Mantralaya building while demanding the recruitment of teachers and fell into the safety nets which is installed on the second floor of the building. He also raised slogans during the protest. The man was rescued by the Mumbai Police and taken into custody.

Safety Nets

There have been such instances in the past, where protesters have attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the building and landed into the safety nets, due to which their lives were saved. If the safety nets were not installed inside the building, the number of casualties would have increased.