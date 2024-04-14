Mumbai News: Man Arrested In ₹45 Lakh Bank Fraud Scheme For Falsifying Car Loan Documents

Representative Image

Imran Mehrahddinkhan Hussain(35) has been apprehended by the Malabar Hill Police for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to deceive a prestigious bank of Rs 45 lakh through a car loan application using falsified documents. The investigation has unveiled the participation of four to five additional individuals in these illicit activities, and authorities are actively pursuing them.

Deepika Kumari Subhash Kumar resides in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai and works as a manager in a prestigious bank. Currently, she is posted at a bank located on Nepean Sea Road in Malabar Hill. Between 1 February and 23 March 2024, Tanmay Sarkar and his friend Imran Mehrahddinkhan Hussein applied for a car loan in the bank. All the documents submitted with this application were fake.

Fraudulent Car Loan Acquisition

Presenting those documents as genuine, he obtained a car loan of 45 lakh rupees from the bank. However, both of them absconded without repaying the car loan installments.As soon as this matter came to the bank's attention, they inquired with the car company. During this investigation, it was discovered that three employees—Virendra Pal, Yogeshwar Chimte, and Banjan—of Crux Risk Management Pvt Ltd failed to verify the documents provided by the accused before submitting their report.

These employees breached trust with the bank and presented a fake report. After their report, the bank approved a car loan of around 45 lakh rupees for both the accused.

Upon receiving a complaint from Deepika Kumari regarding such fraud, the Malabar Hill Police has registered a case against all the accused under sections 420, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Following the registration of the case, the police have initiated a search for the absconding accused.

Manhunt And Arrest Of The Accussed

During this search operation, the police received information that Imran Mehrahddinkhan Hussein resides in Rajasthan and is hiding in his Churu village. Before the police could reach there, Imran fled. Upon receiving information about his journey via the Jaipur-Bandra Express, the team arrested him.

After the arrest, he was brought to Mumbai. Once his involvement in these crimes was revealed, the police arrested him on Saturday. A Malabar Hill police officer stated that Hussein has been arrested in this case, and the search for the Tanmay Sarkar is underway. Investigation into other individuals involved in this crime is also being conducted.