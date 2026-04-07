Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Attempting To Set Fire To Signboard Near BJP Leader's Office In Mulund East, Police Say

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to a signboard near the office of a BJP leader in Mulund East, police said. | AI

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to a signboard near the office of a BJP leader in Mulund East, police said.

Accused Poured Petrol and Set Ablaze

The accused, identified as Pravin Kundar, allegedly poured petrol on a name board installed on an iron pole on the footpath about 40 feet away from the leader’s office near Nilam Nagar and set it ablaze in the early hours of April 6.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 1:10 am. The act was noticed by CISF security personnel Vikas Vilas Patole, who is part of the Z-category security detail provided to the BJP leader by the Central government. Patole raised an alarm by blowing a whistle and attempted to apprehend the accused, but Kundar managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

Patole then extinguished the fire, though the incident left burn marks on the road surface.

Police Alerted and Case Registered

Following the incident, Patole alerted police constable Suresh Hiraman Nikumbh, 51, from Navghar police station, who was on patrol at the time. Taking the matter seriously, the police have registered a case under Section 326 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and began an investigation.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which led to the identification of Kundar. He was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is currently underway, an officials said.

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