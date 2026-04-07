Mumbai News: 13-Year-Old Boy Suffers Fractured Nose After Assault By Youth During Game Dispute In Goregaon Colony

A 13-year-old boy sustained a fractured nose after being assaulted by an 18-year-old youth following a dispute during a game in Oshiwara BEST Colony in Goregaon (West). | FPJ

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy sustained a fractured nose after being assaulted by an 18-year-old youth following a dispute during a game in Oshiwara BEST Colony in Goregaon (West).

The Goregaon Police have registered a case against the youth and further investigation is underway.

Victim's Family Background

According to police sources, the complainant works as a BEST driver and resides with his wife and 13-year-old son in the Jeevan Nagar area of Andheri (West). The boy is a Class VIII student at a school in Goregaon (West).

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on March 25 during the Ram Navami holiday. The boy was at home and went downstairs around 8:30 pm to play. At that time, his father was present at home before leaving for work, while his mother had gone to a temple.

Verbal Altercation Escalates to Assault

During the game, the boy got into an argument with the accused, reportedly over participation in the game. The verbal altercation soon escalated, following which the accused allegedly abused the boy and punched him hard on the nose.

The assault caused severe bleeding, and the injured boy returned home in a distressed condition. He was immediately rushed to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari (East), where doctors confirmed a nasal bone fracture. He later underwent surgery.

Based on the complaint filed on April 5, the Goregaon Police registered an FIR against the accused. Further investigation is in progress.

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