Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Dedicated Department Of Electronics, IT And AI With 427 Cadre Posts And ₹133 Crore Annual Outlay

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a major push towards digital governance and technological advancement, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of a dedicated Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Vision

The move is aimed at accelerating the state’s “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” vision by strengthening policy-making, implementation and monitoring of technology-driven governance initiatives.

As part of the decision, a separate Information Technology cadre will be established across Mantralaya, commissionerates and all district-level offices. The existing IT functions under the General Administration Department will be carved out to form the new department. Additionally, the current IT Directorate will be upgraded into a full-fledged Directorate of Electronics, IT and Artificial Intelligence.

Creation of 427 Cadre Posts

The Cabinet has approved the creation of 77 posts for the new commissionerate, while a dedicated IT cadre comprising 427 posts will be set up to handle technology-related functions across departments and district collector offices. Furthermore, 389 technical positions will be filled through external agencies to support project management and monitoring of implemented projects.

To facilitate recruitment and implementation, a Maharashtra e-Mission Team (MeMT) will be established. The government will also launch an internship programme for 200 engineering graduates to build skilled manpower for the sector.

Key Focus Areas of the New Department

Officials said the new department will play a key role in expanding online delivery of government services, improving administrative efficiency through e-governance, and enabling data-driven decision-making. It will also focus on cybersecurity, emerging technologies and integrated use of innovation across sectors.

The initiative is expected to enhance governance by making it more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric, while also promoting technological applications in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy and indigenous manufacturing.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned an estimated annual expenditure of ₹133.35 crore for staffing and operational requirements of the new department.

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