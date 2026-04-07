MMRC Appoints Gautam Birhade As Director Projects, Veteran IRSE Officer With 33 Years Of Experience In Railways And Metro

MMRC | File Photo

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announces the appointment of Gautam Birhade as Director (Projects). He has taken the charge of Director Projects on April 7th.

Background and Qualifications

Birhade is a senior IRSE officer and a distinguished civil engineering professional with over 33 years of experience in Indian Railways and Metro Rail projects. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from College of Engineering Pune, and a Master’s degree in Structural Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Banglore.

He has extensive expertise in planning, design, execution, and commissioning of large-scale, multi-disciplinary infrastructure works, including underground and elevated metro corridors, bridges, and railway systems.

Previous Role at Maha-Metro Pune

Prior to this appointment, he was serving as Executive Director (Underground) at Maha-Metro, Pune, where he was responsible for execution of key underground metro sections and associated works. He has also held several important positions in Central Railway and has successfully delivered major infrastructure projects, ensuring timely completion and adherence to safety and quality standards.

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Birhade’s vast experience in project management, contract administration, and inter-agency coordination is expected to further strengthen MMRC’s project execution capabilities.

MMRC welcomes Birhade and looks forward to his leadership in driving the Corporation’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

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