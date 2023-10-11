Mumbai News: MahaYuti Discusses Carve-Up Of State Corporations

A picture of earlier MahaYuti meeting | File pic

Mumbai: The coordination committee of MahaYuti on Tuesday discussed appointments at various state-owned corporations and panels in the state legislature. A formal announcement in this regard is likely to come soon, according to sources.

“We discussed names and the list related to committees in the state legislature has been been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said after the meeting.

Shelar said that the list for appointments at the state-owned corporations has also been prepared and a formal announcement is expected soon.

The city BJP chief said that the three big parties in the ruling alliance would soon embark on a statewide ‘Maha Samvad’ tour ahead of zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

“At today’s meeting we decided which leader should go to which assembly segment and other details. We have sent the plan to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for finalisation. We will announce the programme once the plan is finalised,” he said.

The meeting of the coordination committee took place at the official residence of minister Chandrakan Patil. Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Uday Samant and Dhanajay Munde, MPs Sunil Tatkare and Rahul Shewale, MLAs Prasad Lad, Ashish Shelar and others attended it, Shelar added.

