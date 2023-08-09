Mumbai News: Magenta Metro 14 On Cards To Aid Lakhs Of Residents From Badlapur-Kanjurmarg

Kanjurmarg-Ghansoli-Badlapur Mumbai Metro line 14 |

Mumbai: In what would provide relief to lakhs of residents of Ambernath-Badlapur-Mahape, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) along with the Maharashtra government is actively considering implementing Mumbai Metro 14.

The magenta line will cross the areas of Badlapur, Ambernath, Nilje, Shil Phata, Mahape, Ghansoli and eventually cross the Thane Creek to reach the Greater Mumbai limits at Kanjurmarg. In all, there will be 15 stations along the corridor with 13 of them being elevated, one each underground and at grade. The possibility of more stations getting planned along the alignment is not ruled out, at this juncture.

CM Shinde Made Announcement About The Metro Line

During the ongoing monsoon legislative assembly session, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed this particular metro line by sharing the project's status.

A few weeks ago, the development authority appointed the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) for a peer review of the draft detailed project report of the magenta line. According to sources, the peer review will involve alignment options, ridership projections, estimated project cost, fare structure, land acquisition required, economic international rate of return as well as financial internal rate of return to ascertain the project's viability.

As per the existing detailed project report submitted by consultant Milan Metro of the Municipality of Milan. The report has recommended implementing this 37.9km long metro corridor on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. However, a review of the report may suggest otherwise. Sources shared that an economic feasibility analysis will be done prior to deciding if PPP model should be adopted or get the project constructed and outsource Operations & Maintenance to a private player.

Magenta Metro 14 To Be Second PPP Metro Line

This will be the second PPP metro line in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the first being Mumbai Metro 1 of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar, which is under financial stress.

“Mumbai Metro 14 will provide East-West connectivity between Mumbai and some of the populated areas of the MMR,” said an MMRDA official.

The plans suggest interchanges at three locations – Metro 4 of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali, Metro 6 of Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg and Kanjurmarg Railway Station. It will also pass through major Transit Oriented Development nodes of Chikoli and others. MMRDA’s internal studies estimate Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic demand at 54,000 daily in 2041 with the car depot proposed over 20 hectare of plot in Badlapur. The projected ridership is estimated at 6.30 lakh in 2026, 6.50 lakh in 2031 and 7.50 lakh in 2041.