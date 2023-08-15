Mumbai News: Luxury Car Catches Fire Near Ghatkopar On Eastern Express Highway, Traffic Affected; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: A luxury car caught fire on the Eastern Express Highway near Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning. Visuals from the site show the car's front portion completely engulfed in flames with black smoke coming out of it. The video recorded from a car shows traffic moving at a slow pace due to the incident in the area. No update on injuries in the incident was reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

Mumbai Traffic Police shared an update on the incident on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In a post shared by the Traffic Police, the officials informed that vehicular movement towards north side is slow following a vehicle fire at Ramabai Nagar.

"Due to a vehicle fire at Ramabai Nagar (Vikhroli Traffic Division), the traffic vehicular movement is slow North Bound," wrote Mumbai Traffic Police in their post.

Another Incident Reported Last Week

The traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) was held up for 90 minutes on August 7 when a truck carrying empty hydrogen cylinders toppled on the highway. The truck caught fire and the driver escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred near the black spot on NH 48 which has a steep turn.

A truck carrying empty hydrogen cylinders toppled on NH 48 near Mendwan in Palghar taluka at 11:20 am on the Gujarat direction lane. A truck bearing number MH05 AM 2875 was travelling towards Gujarat direction in the third lane toppled probably due to loss of control on the vehicle. The truck tyre caught fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The traffic was halted for over 90 minutes as a safety measure. Chemical and gas expert Babaji Chaudhari was consulted for extinguishing the fire. The fire engines from Tarapur MIDC and Dahanu Nagarparishad were put into action to extinguish the fire.