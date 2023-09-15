Mumbai News: Liver Donation Saves Man's Life At Fortis | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man battling chronic liver disease at Fortis Hospital in Mulund got a new lease of life after a family of a 75-year-old woman who was declared brain dead on September 13 following an acute ischemic stroke agreed to donate her organs. It was the fourth cadaveric donation and retrieval at the hospital this year.

The patient’s family was well-informed about organ donation because one of her daughters is a certified nurse. As a result, in their hour of grief the family decided to consent for donation and gave a new lease of life to the recipient.

Successful liver transplantation

“Following their consent for organ donation, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre assigned the donated liver to a 42-year-old man who had been on the waiting list for two months,” a doctor said.

The organ retrieval was done under the guidance of Dr Kapildev Yadav, consultant, liver transplant and HPB surgery, and Dr Gaurav Gupta, director and chief surgeon, liver transplant and HPB Surgery, Fortis Hospital.

Organ donation can help people lead healthy lives

Dr S Narayani, business head, Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, said, “We extend our gratitude to the bereaved family who, during their moment of grief, chose to help another person in need. This family serves as an illustration of how awareness and action towards organ donation can help people lead healthy lives.”

The donor is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Read Also Mumbai: Innovative Split Cadaver Liver Transplantation Saves Two Lives

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)