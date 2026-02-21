 Mumbai News: Leader Of Opposition Kishori Pednekar Demands White Paper On 4 Years Of Administrative Rule In BMC
Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to release a white paper detailing development projects and spending during the four-year period of administrator-led rule, seeking greater transparency and accountability.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:51 AM IST
article-image
Kishori Pednekar seeks detailed disclosure of development spending during the administrator-led period at the BMC | FPJ

Mumbai, Feb 20: Leader of the Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kishori Pednekar, on Friday demanded that the civic administration release a white paper detailing development works carried out over the past four years since the elected body’s tenure ended in March 2022.

After the five-year term of the 227 elected corporators ended on March 8, 2022, Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed as the state administrator of the BMC, later succeeded by Bhushan Gagrani in March 2024.

Over the past four years, all financial and development decisions were made under the administrator’s authority. The newly elected civic body assumed office following the mayoral election on February 11, ending the period of administrative rule.

article-image

Letter addressed to mayor

In her letter to Mayor Ritu Tawde, Pednekar stated: “From the last election to February 2026, the municipal corporation has functioned largely without elected oversight. Over these four years, thousands of crores were spent on development projects. A detailed white paper is needed, showing the projects executed, the committees involved, funds allocated, and authorities approving them, so elected representatives can understand how the administration functioned during the period of administrative rule.”

