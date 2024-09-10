Mumbai News: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹5 Lakhs By Impostors Posing As Crime Branch Officers, FIR Registered | Representative photo

Three unidentified individuals posing themselves as crime branch officers allegedly defrauded Tausif Shaikh, 34, a lawyer, of five lakh rupees on September 8.

On September 8, Shaikh went to an ATM of Canara Bank on 16th Road, Khar (W) to deposit money. After depositing a portion of the amount, he was exiting from the the ATM kiosk , when two unidentified individuals claiming to be from the crime branch dragged him into a waiting car. The accused checked his bag, asked him about the money, and threatened to file a case against him. They then took his bag and dropped him off on S.V. Road, Santacruz (W).

According to the FIR, Shaikh resides on D'Monte Street, Bandra West, and practices law at Bandra Court. His cousin, Noor Hasan, 34, runs a travel company in Sakinaka that provides flight and railway tickets and offers money transfer services. Noor Hasan collects the money from these transfers and then deposits it in the bank. Sometimes, he gives Shaikh money to deposit in ATMs. On September 7, at 8 PM, Noor Hasan handed over Rs. 5.70 lakhs to Shaikh for deposit in various bank ATMs. Shaikh decided to deposit it the next day.

On September 8, at 7 AM, Shaikh left his home and arrived at the Canara Bank ATM around 7.30 AM. He deposited Rs.70,000 into a client's account. Later, he planned to visit the HDFC Bank ATM to deposit the remaining Rs.5 lakhs. However, as he exited the Canara Bank ATM center, two individuals, both around 50 years old approached him. They informed him that he was being taken to the crime branch office for an inquiry. to work for the crime branch and informed him that they were taking him to the crime branch office for an inquiry.

Subsequently, the accused forced him into a white car. Inside the car, they checked his bag and questioned where the money came from. Shaikh explained that he was depositing the money into clients' accounts. The accused threatened to file a case against him. As their car approached S.V. Road in Santacruz West, the accused took his bag, told him they were going to arrest more individuals, and then dropped him off before driving away.

Shaikh then approached the Khar police and lodged a complaint. As a result, the Khar police registered an FIR against three individuals under sections 204 (personating a public servant), 3(5) (establishes joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention), 318(4) (cheating), and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.