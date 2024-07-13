Mumbai News: Lake Levels In 7 Reservoirs Supplying Water To City Rise To 25 Per Cent

Representative Image |

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing intermittent moderate to heavy showers since earlier this week, causing a slight increase in the water levels of the seven reservoirs that supply water to the city. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the aggregate water level of these reservoirs has now reached 25 per cent.

According to a BMC release, as of Saturday, the total water stock of the seven reservoirs was recorded at 3,61,826 million litres, equivalent to 25 per cent of their capacity. This is lower than the same period in 2023 and 2022, when the levels were 28.53 per cent and 56.07 per cent, respectively.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

Mumbai's water supply comes from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. The current water levels in these reservoirs are as follows: Tansa at 49.99 per cent, Modak Sagar at 37.42 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 23.89 per cent, Bhatsa at 24.66 per cent, Vihar at 45.71 per cent and Tulsi at 66.24 per cent.

Waterlogging In City Due To Heavy Rains

The intermittent rainfall on Friday morning caused waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, disrupting traffic. Low-lying areas such as Sion experienced considerable flooding, necessitating traffic detours. Between 7 and 8 am, some parts of the city received more than 15 millimetres of rain. The Andheri subway also experienced waterlogging, causing disruptions to commuter traffic in the Western suburbs.

A similar situation occurred on Saturday morning, with heavy rain leading to waterlogging and traffic problems throughout Mumbai. The city has received heavy rainfall in recent days, with 61.69 millimeters recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities have issued a 'high tide' warning for Mumbai, predicting a 3.87-meter tide at 4:06 pm today.

Orange Alert Issued In Coastal Districts

The IMD forecasts that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai will be around 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, indicating the expectation of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas on Saturday. This advisory also applies to the Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.