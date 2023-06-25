Mumbai News: Kin Of 214 BMC Workers Paid Covid Aid | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC said on Saturday that it had paid monetary compensation of Rs50 lakh to relatives of 214 employees who died in the line of duty in the pandemic.

However, the Centre paid compensation to the next of kin of only 23 employees, the civic body said.

282 Out Of 7,592 Civic Employees Infected

The BMC said 7,592 civic employees caught Covid-19 out of whom 282 lost their lives in the pandemic.

Sixty-three people from the Health and Solid Waste Management departments died in the pandemic, the BMC said.

165 Members of Deceased Employees' Families Got Job

As of now 246 family members of deceased employees have approached the BMC for jobs, the civic body said. The BMC said 165 have got jobs and the remaining applications are under consideration.