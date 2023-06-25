 Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Arrested For Selling Fake Currency In Malad
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sell counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 4,000 and paraphernalia worth Rs 7 lakh, required for printing fake currency, was seized from his house, the Malvani police have said. The accused has been identified as Umesh Kumar. On June 22, the police received a tip-off about a suspicious person moving near Ganesh Mandir, Gate Number 1, Malvani, Malad West.

Cops seize various items needed to print fake notes

The cops raided the area and nabbed Kumar. Upon searching his pockets, the police found eight fake notes of Rs500 denomination. During interrogation, he finally confessed to the crime, said the police.

A search of his residence led to the seizure of various incriminating items, including a colour printer, two pen drives, four mobile phones, a micro memory card, blank papers, a laptop, and an iPod, among other things. He has been booked under section 489B (using genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

