Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches ‘Maa IVF Center’ To Offer Affordable Fertility Treatment After 40 Years

Mumbai, Feb 20: Taking an important step towards making advanced and affordable fertility treatment accessible to a wider section of society, the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital) will inaugurate the ‘Maa IVF Center’ on Monday.

The centre will be formally inaugurated by Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. With the launch of this facility, test-tube baby services will return to KEM Hospital after a gap of 40 years.

Affordable IVF services at government hospital

Millions of couples in India struggle with infertility, yet access to affordable, transparent, and scientifically based IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation) treatment remains limited, especially in government hospitals.

The establishment of the IVF centre at KEM Hospital marks a significant step towards expanding fertility treatment services to the general public. It is expected to help low-income couples realise their dream of parenthood.

Initiative backed by former KEM doctors

This initiative is the result of the vision of Dr Anjali Malpani and Dr Aniruddha Malpani, both former resident doctors of KEM Hospital. They have extended their support to set up the centre as a contribution to the institution. According to Dr Anjali, it will be the most affordable IVF centre in the country.

Centre of Excellence with modern facilities

The centre has been developed as a Centre of Excellence and will feature a modern embryology laboratory, a digital medical records system, and state-of-the-art IVF technology. A multidisciplinary team of specialists will provide safe and effective fertility treatment.

In addition, gynaecologists from across the state will receive training to ensure they are equipped with accurate and scientific knowledge of IVF procedures.

The centre also aims to conduct research to make IVF simpler and more affordable, while ensuring ethical and transparent fertility treatment practices. By offering high-quality yet affordable services, it seeks to benefit middle- and lower-income families and may serve as a model for other government hospitals in the future.

