Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Arrest Trio For Forging Passport Documents

Kandivali police have apprehended three individuals from Uttar Pradesh on charges of producing counterfeit documents for individuals applying for Indian passports. The arrested individuals are identified as Bablu Kumar Ratiram Pasi, Taybajki Abdul Rashid Ahmed, and Suryapratap Raghuraj Singh. During the operation, law enforcement seized a laptop, a printer, and various fraudulent documents from Surya Pratap's photo studio. Subsequent investigations have uncovered the gang's involvement in creating forged documents for numerous applicants in both Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light when Mohammad Kaif Insaf Ahmed Siddiqui and Naib Sajid Khan applied for passports at the passport office. The application details were later forwarded to the Kandivali Police Station for a thorough examination of the submitted documents. Upon verification, it was discovered that the birth certificates of both applicants' parents were forged.

Following a complaint filed by Police Constable Sandeep Mhatre, a case was registered against the accused individuals under sections related to defrauding the government and violations of the IT Act for submitting counterfeit documents.

Fraudulent documents were sourced from UP

The investigation further revealed that the fraudulent documents were sourced from Uttar Pradesh. A team from the Kandivali police subsequently traveled to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. With the assistance of local law enforcement, the team successfully apprehended Bablu Kumar Pasi, Tayabajki Ahmed, and Surya Pratap.

A police official stated that Surya Pratap is considered the primary conspirator in this illicit operation. All three suspects have been arrested and transported to Mumbai for further investigation.

