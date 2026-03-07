Mumbai News: Kandivali-Based Seafarer Killed In Drone Strike Near Muscat, Father Awaits Return Of Son's Body To Perform Final Rites | VIDEO

Grieving father in Kandivali waits for the return of his son Dixit Solanki’s body after the Mumbai seafarer was killed in a drone strike on a tanker near Muscat | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: Six days after oil tanker MKD Vyom was supposedly hit by a bomb-laden drone in the Gulf of Oman and killed Mumbai-based seafarer Dixit Solanki (32), his family in Kandivali (W) is still waiting for his body to return home.

When The Free Press Journal visited the Solanki residence on Friday, the modest ground-plus-one house in Mahavir Nagar wore a sombre look, with relatives gathering and neighbours quietly mourning the death of the young sailor.

Dixit Solanki (32) |

Seafarer killed while on duty

Solanki had been working at sea for nearly eight years and last year had joined as a crew member of MT MKD Vyom. It had been only two months since he had onboarded the tanker carrying 59,000 metric tonnes of gasoline when it was hit by a missile-armed drone off the northern coast of Muscat on March 1.

While several crew members were rescued and later returned home, Solanki’s body has yet to reach Mumbai—leaving the family waiting to perform his final rites.

Father struggles to cope with loss

Inside the house, Dixit’s father Amritlal Solanki sat near a small framed picture of Dixit, surrounded by relatives, struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“I have lost my son,” he said. “They are not telling us anything clearly. It has been six days since he died. All the crew members have returned, but they are not telling us where my son’s body is.”

Tragedy comes after recent family loss

The tragedy struck soon after another personal loss in the family. Dixit had recently resumed duty following the death of his mother, who had been suffering from kidney disease.

“I keep thinking why I did not die instead,” Amritlal said. “There is no intention left for me to live.”

Crew recounts moment of explosion

According to the family, the crew members who survived the attack informed them that the explosion occurred suddenly while several crew members were inside the cabin. They said that the electricians and the third engineer were there and the missile struck the vessel right when Dixit went inside the cabin to record the readings.

Amritlal Solanki |

Family awaits clarity from authorities

Even after six days, the family is still awaiting information from Indian and Gulf authorities about their son's body. The uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of the body has deepened the family’s anguish.

“We cannot even perform the last rites. We are still waiting,” Amritlal said, adding that action should be taken against the company operating the vessel. “They are not telling us the truth.”

Neighbours remember him as soft-spoken

Dixit lived with his father after the marriage of his elder sister, who is now settled in Dubai, and the recent death of his mother. His neighbours remember him as a friendly and soft-spoken youth.

Sonal Prajapati |

Sonal Prajapati (37), Solanki's neighbour, said, “We came here just six months ago, but we knew Dixit. He was very nice and soft-spoken. When we heard the news, we felt very bad. Now his father will be left alone.”

Sugandha Parab |

Another neighbour, Sugandha Parab (74), who has lived in the locality for over four decades, described him as cheerful and well-liked in the area.

“He spoke with everyone here. The boy was very good and always cheerful. We heard that he died in the blast on March 1. It is very sad.”

Family awaits final farewell

Visitors continued to arrive at Solanki's residence to pay condolences to the grieving father, who still awaits the return of his son and hopes to bid him a final farewell in a respectful way.

