 Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Scheduled for Maintenance on Western Railway's Down Slow Line; Check Details
Check details of the trains affected by the block

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Scheduled for Maintenance on Western Railway's Down Slow Line; Check Details

Mumbai: A five-hour jumbo block is set to take place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, July 8 to July 9, 2023, from 11.30 pm to 04.30 am. The block will affect the Down slow line between Mahim Junction and Santacruz stations as maintenance work will be carried out on the track, signalling, and overhead equipment.

Diversions

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Down slow line trains will be diverted to the Down Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations. As a result, these diverted trains will not make stops at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road stations due to platform constraints. Instead, they will have a double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim, and Khar Road stations, where the platform length is sufficient. Due to the block, certain Up and Down suburban trains will be canceled.

There will be no block in the daytime on the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, July 29, 023.

