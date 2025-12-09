Mumbai News: Juhu Residents Threaten To Boycott BMC Polls Over Stalled Redevelopment As Defence Rule Blocks High-Rise Construction

Juhu Residents Threaten To Boycott BMC Polls Over Stalled Redevelopment As Defence Rule Blocks High-Rise Construction |

Mumbai: In one of the largest coordinated protests seen in the western suburbs in recent years, over 200 housing societies in Juhu have warned of boycotting the upcoming BMC elections, alleging that an “outdated” Defence Ministry notification has brought redevelopment in the area to a complete standstill.

Residents say their 40–50-year-old buildings — many of them visibly cracked, leaking and constructed on marshy land — cannot be redeveloped because of SRO-150, a 1976 notification restricting construction above 15 metres within 500 yards radius from outer parapet of Juhu Military Signalling Station.

“SRO-150 is ruining our lives”

B.B. Lakdawala, secretary of Shelton CHS and one of the members of the Juhu Wireless Affected Residents Association, told FPJ:

“SRO-150 is ruining our life. We have written to everyone — the PM, Defence Minister, Chief Justice of India, municipal

commissioners, MPs and MLAs. Fourteen years passed, but there is no concrete solution. Residents here are tired and frustrated.”

Lakdawala said several buildings have become so unsafe that residents fear structural failure during the monsoon.

“If our building collapses one day, we only hope we die with it. There is no alternative left for us except to boycott elections,” he said.

Residents say notification was never enforced earlier

Locals argue that the notification was never implemented before 2011 (happening of Adarsh scam).

N.F. Bhatia of Juhu Darshan Society said:

“Why was this rule suddenly enforced only after the 2011 Adarsh scam? Even the Adarsh building is still standing. Meanwhile, we are stuck in dilapidated structures. A 12-storey building called Lohtse stands right across from the military station.”

Residents say BMC had earlier issued permissions for several high-rises that still stand in the neighbourhood prior to 2011 causing no security or signalling obstruction. Many SRA and redevelopment projects had already received commencement certificates when work was abruptly stopped after 2011

“We are in terrible condition”

Vijay Vohra, secretary of Shree CHS, said:

“We are really in a bad condition. The government must issue an NOC or amend the notification.”

Architect Archana Mehta, a resident of Pushpak Society, said the story hasn’t changed for decades:

“I built my first project here in the 1980s. Today, most buildings are severely dilapidated. Repairs are no longer an option.”

Amit Jagani, one of the affected residents, said:

“Our buildings are weak and urgently need redevelopment. We appeal to officials to withdraw this notification.”

Expert opinion says technology has changed

Residents also cite a technical report by the late Anilkumar J. Doshi, IIT engineer, who concluded that SRO-150 is obsolete.

Key points from his assessment:

The Juhu signalling station was set up after World War II.

Earlier technology transmitted signals horizontally, which justified height restrictions then.

Modern communication is vertical and satellite-based.

“A mobile truck-mounted system can now do the same job,” Doshi noted.

He concluded that restricting height is “no longer necessary” and SRO-150 should be scrapped.

Residents cite safety emergency

Residents say their buildings — most of them on marshy land — now face structural threats:

Foundations weakening due to saltwater ingress

Heavy leakage during monsoon

Deep cracks and sinking plinths

Risk during high tide

“Our PM talks about housing for all,” Lakdawala said, “but our own legal homes are being taken away.”

Representations since 2016, but no resolution

Residents say they have repeatedly petitioned the Ministry of Defence since 2016. Letters from former Defence Ministers Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh acknowledged the issue and promised review — but no policy change has followed.

FPJ has contacted the Defence PRO for an official response. The story will be updated once the Ministry shares its detailed stand on SRO 150.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/