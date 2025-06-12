 Mumbai News: Juhu Police Files FIR Against Construction Firm In ₹480 Crore Loan Fraud, EOW Takes Over Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Juhu Police Files FIR Against Construction Firm In ₹480 Crore Loan Fraud, EOW Takes Over Probe

Mumbai News: Juhu Police Files FIR Against Construction Firm In ₹480 Crore Loan Fraud, EOW Takes Over Probe

The Juhu Police have booked six individuals, including the company’s director, under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for detailed investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Juhu Police register ₹480 crore fraud case; EOW begins investigation into construction firm’s financial misconduct | Representative Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against a prominent Mumbai-based construction company in connection with a massive financial fraud amounting to ₹480 crore.

The Juhu Police have booked six individuals, including the company’s director, under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for detailed investigation.

According to the Juhu Police, the complaint was filed by Ruchi Shah, Assistant Vice President at Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited. As per the complaint, the accused secured a debenture loan of ₹600 crore for a construction project in Andheri West. However, the entire transaction was allegedly not properly documented in the legal contract.

Further, it is alleged that ₹141 crore was unlawfully transferred to unrelated accounts, and fake utilization certificates were submitted to justify the loan usage. A chartered accountant firm is also accused of preparing a fraudulent audit report in support of the misappropriated funds.

FPJ Shorts
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Two Fraudsters Impersonating As Policemen Looted Kandivali Woman For ₹2 Lakh;...
article-image

Due to these actions, Edelweiss reportedly suffered a financial loss of ₹480 crore. Based on the complaint, the Juhu Police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, and 471 (forgery and use of forged documents). The case has now been transferred to the EOW, which is probing the financial irregularities and tracking the diversion of funds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Navi Mumbai News: Ruthless Border Laws Separate Indian Mother From Her 3 Thane-Born Children,...

Navi Mumbai News: Ruthless Border Laws Separate Indian Mother From Her 3 Thane-Born Children,...