Mumbai Crime News: Two Fraudsters Impersonating As Policemen Looted Kandivali Woman For ₹2 Lakh; FIR Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a recent case coming forward from Mumbai's Kandivali where two fraudsters, posing as law enforcement agents, took gold bangles worth Rs 2 lakh from a senior woman. A cheating case has been filed at the Charkop police station regarding this issue. Incidents of scamming elderly motorists by posing as law enforcement officials are increasing. Godavari Singh (70), residing in Malad, became a target of a comparable scam carried out by two criminals.

What Exactly Happened?

On Tuesday morning, she went to New Link Road in Kandivali to give a cow a chapati. At that instant, a pair of people on a motorcycle approached her. They asserted they were law enforcement agents. They conversed with Singh and took two gold bangles weighing 30 grams from her. The value of these bangles is Rs 1 lakh 95 thousand. After realizing she had been betrayed, Singh filed a report at the police station. After this complaint, the Charkop police registered a cheating case against two unknown individuals under Sections 318 (4) and 204 of the Indian Penal Code.

The practice of deceiving senior citizens by pretending to be police has been around for a long time. Yet, it is still equally effective today. When the police are mentioned, the typical individual becomes cautious and trusts them. A senior police official mentioned that Thaksin takes advantage of this.

A robbery has taken place, take off your jewelry. Since the Sheth has a son, he is draped in a saree, and if you look at your jewelry, you won’t see a saree, they ridicule. They deceive senior citizens by engaging them in conversation and adeptly exchanging their jewelry. As a result, it is crucial to be wary of impersonators. When someone claims to be a police officer, it's crucial to check their identification card. The police have cautioned individuals to avoid being enticed by any schemes.