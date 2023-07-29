Mumbai News: Juhu Police Busts Cyber Fraud Ring, Recovers Cheated Money Within 24 Hours

Accused Sagar Ankush Mane (29) and Ashok Mahaveer Acharya (36) |

According to information provided by Juhu Police, Sneha Shah (32), an employee of a private company, lodged a complaint stating that an unidentified individual called her, claiming to be from Blue Dart Courier Company. The caller informed Shah that her parcel was being held in customs and to release it, she needed to pay Rs 2,14,465.

Posing as a CBI officer, the caller further threatened Shah, stating that the package contained illegal items, which could lead to serious consequences for her. He assured her that he could save her from legal trouble.

Fearful, Shah transferred the money to the bank account specified by the caller. However, when she tried to inquire about the sender's identity by calling the number again, no one answered.

Disturbed by the incident, Shah promptly reported the matter to Juhu Police. Senior Police Inspector Ajit Kumar Vartak ordered an immediate investigation.

During the investigation, the police traced the money from Shah's account to an account belonging to Ryan Enterprises, registered under Aman Dilip Survade, residing in Bhayandar. The police then went to the provided address and detained Sagar Ankush Mane (29) and Ashok Mahaveer Acharya (36) who subsequently confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Mane hails from Indore, while Acharya is from Ajmer, Rajasthan. The police are still on the lookout for Aman Survade and Kallu in connection with the case.

An official from Juhu Police highlighted that due to prompt action on the complainant's report, the accused were apprehended within 24 hours.

The police successfully retrieved the entire amount transferred by Shah to the accused bank account.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)