Mumbai News: Russian National Loses Consciousness, Robbed Of Clothes, Mobiles, Cash At Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach

A 34-year-old Russian, who has been staying in India for four years for business purposes, lost his clothes, mobile phones and ₹12,500 cash to theft.

In his complaint lodged with the Santacruz police, Kirill Xadarin said that the incident took place in the wee hours of July 14 when he went to swim near Juhu beach after consuming a few drinks at a cafe.

Russian national suspects his drinks were spiked

He said he lost consciousness at around 5.45am and woke up around noon only to find that his belongings, which he had kept on the shore before entering the waters, were missing. Xadarin suspects that his drinks were spiked. Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Monday against unknown persons under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to FPJ, he said that this wasn't the first time that his belongings were stolen. “While I was living at a Saki Naka dormitory, I had given my clothes, worth more than ₹40,000, for washing. However, the laundryman vanished without returning them, but I didn't approach the police,” Xadarin said.

