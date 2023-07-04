Mumbai News: Journey of Vistadome Coaches Halts | FP

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced the withdrawal of Vistadome coaches from from the renowned Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central train services, including Double Decker Express (Train No. 12931/12932) and the Karnavati Express (Train No. 12933/12934). The decision, which came into effect on Tuesday, has left passengers disappointed. The move was the result of low occupancy, said a source.

The rakes, which gave a panoramic view, will no longer be a part of the Double Decker Express and the Karnavati Express. The Vistadome or EV1 coach provided an enhanced travel experience with its large windows, offering eye-gazing views of the picturesque landscapes along the route.

Taking to social media, passenger Vishal Firke questioned the removal of Vistadome coaches. The rakes had gained popularity among travelers due to their unique features, providing a memorable journey. Whether the decision to remove the coaches is temporary or permanent remains uncertain.