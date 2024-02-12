Mumbai News: Journalists Hold Protest Against Attack On Nikhil Wagle For Remarks On PM Modi, Advani

Nikhil Wagle | X

Mumbai: Journalists from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra held a protest here on Monday against the attack on veteran scribe Nikhil Wagle and two of his colleagues last week.

Wagle was on his way to address the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by the Rashtra Seva Dal when the car in which he was travelling along with activists Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Chowdhary was attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Pune last Friday. As per reports, protestors chanted slogans and pelted stones and eggs at the car. This incident came at the heels of BJP workers filing a complaint, urging authorities to to prevent Wagle from conducting any programs in Pune.

Watch the video of the attack here:

इन संरक्षित गुंडों से कोई सुरक्षित नहीं



Breaking:- Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalised by ABVP activist while he was heading towards the "Nirbhay Bano" sabha in Pune. Nikhil Wagle, Vishvambhar Chaudhary and Adv.Aseem Sarode were inside the car. pic.twitter.com/lFQGoe1kmB — Hisamuddin Khan (@Hisamud47588796) February 12, 2024

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad was present at the protest held by journalists here. The attack was the fallout of allegedly objectionable comments made by Wagle on BJP patriarch LK Advani getting the Bharat Ratna.