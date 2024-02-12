 Mumbai News: Journalists Hold Protest Against Attack On Nikhil Wagle For Remarks On PM Modi, Advani
The attack was the fallout of allegedly objectionable comments made by Wagle on BJP patriarch LK Advani getting the Bharat Ratna.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Nikhil Wagle | X

Mumbai: Journalists from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra held a protest here on Monday against the attack on veteran scribe Nikhil Wagle and two of his colleagues last week.

Wagle was on his way to address the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by the Rashtra Seva Dal when the car in which he was travelling along with activists Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Chowdhary was attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Pune last Friday. As per reports, protestors chanted slogans and pelted stones and eggs at the car. This incident came at the heels of BJP workers filing a complaint, urging authorities to to prevent Wagle from conducting any programs in Pune.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad was present at the protest held by journalists here. The attack was the fallout of allegedly objectionable comments made by Wagle on BJP patriarch LK Advani getting the Bharat Ratna. 

