 Mumbai News: Jewellery shop owner cheated of ₹42 lakh by man claiming to be a gold merchant
On May 19, he attended a gold exhibition at the Hi-Tech Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, where he met a man named Hukam Singh, who claimed to be a gold merchant.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A jewellery shop owner from Mumbai has been cheated of ₹42 lakh by a man claiming to be a gold merchant, police said on Sunday.

According to Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police, Manish Soni owns Yashoda Jagdish & Sons in Zaveri Bazaar. On May 19, he attended a gold exhibition at the Hi-Tech Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, where he met a man named Hukam Singh, who claimed to be a gold merchant.

Singh told Soni he too has a shop in Zaveri Bazaar and showed him a jewellery piece worth ₹50 lakh

Soni told Singh that he would like to buy the piece once he returns to Mumbai.

After the exhibition was over, Soni returned to Mumbai. As promised, he called Singh and said he would pay ₹42 lakh as advance for the jewellery and the rest once he received it.

Singh told him that a man named Ayushman Bhai would come to his shop and collect the money.

Ayushman reached the shop and took ₹42 lakh, only to then disappear. Soni called Singh and Ayushman several times but their phones were switched off.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 34, 409 and 420 of the IPC.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud
article-image

