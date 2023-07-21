Mumbai News: Ity Pande Takes Over As Bhusaval Division's First Lady DRM

When Ity Pande, 1998 batch IRTS officer, succeeded her predecessor S S Kedia as DRM Bhusawal Division, she earned the distinction of becoming the first lady DRM for the division. She was earlier working as Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger services (CCM/PS) at Central Railway HQ Mumbai.

Showing an impressive track record, she was instrumental in outstanding performance of Central Railway in Ticket checking earnings and Non-Fare revenue Earnings in year 2022-23. Under her guidance, CR remained at No. 1 position amongst all 16 zones of Indian Railways in terms of ticket checking earnings of ₹303.91 crore and penalising ₹46.95 lakh ticketless passengers in year 2022-23.

Due to her meticulous planning, Central Railway was also No.1 in Indian Railway, in terms of Non-Fare revenue with earnings of ₹87 crore, which was ₹5 crore more than the target of ₹82 crore given by Railway board in year 2022-23.

Apart from her stint in the Commercial department, Ity Pande has also worked in Vigilance department and Safety department.

Besides serving in Central Railway, she has also worked in Western Railway as Chief Commercial Manager/freight services and deputy chief safety officer and deputy Chief Vigilance officer at WR HQ.

Ity Pande's track record

She has participated in various athletic events. In May 2023 she has successfully completed International Comrades marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in South Africa. She is first lady Civil Servant and first from the Indian Railways to achieve this distinction.

Comrades is one of the toughest Ultra Hill Marathons of the world and is called the Ultimate Human Race.

