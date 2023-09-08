Mumbai News: IPS Officer Earns Shiv Chhatrapati Maharashtra Sports Award |

Mumbai: In a notable recognition of his passion and dedication to adventure sports, IPS Krishna Prakash, the Chief of Force One, Maharashtra, has been awarded the Shiv Chhatrapati Maharashtra Sports Award by the Government of Maharashtra. This marks the first time an IPS officer has been honored in adventure sports. The award ceremony took place at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, where Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented the accolade.

Prakash’s love of adventure sports has earned him the nickname ‘Ironman’ of the police department. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, he actively participates in challenging triathlon events at national and international levels. One of Prakash’s standout achievements involves being the first person to ever swim from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. Diverging from the usual course where swimmers benefit from the tide, he chose to swim against the current and set a record by covering a distance of 16.2km in just five hours and 26 minutes. His expedition was dedicated to raising awareness about preventing drowning incidents.

Recognised By World Book of Records

Krishna Prakash’s accomplishments have secured him a place in the World Book of Records as the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant, and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to attain the Ironman title. In 2017, he completed the Ironman Triathlon, renowned as one of the world’s most challenging single-day sporting events. Participants in this grueling event must swim 3.8km, bike 180.2km, and run 42.2km within a strict 16 to 17-hour time frame.Regarding his achievements, the officer shared, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is my role model when it comes to tactical matters, administration, and guerrilla tactics. When I heard the news about this award, my first thought was that my dream had come true. This is the highest honor in Maharashtra, and its recognition of sporting activities by the Government. It’s very encouraging.”

He went on to mention his late discovery of this passion for sports was inspired by senior officer K Vijay Kumar, who led Operation Cocoon and was fit even at the age of 52, and registered for the Ironman Sporting event after meeting him while he was in Mumbai for a book release. “I practiced for two years. Initially, it was challenging, but within six months, I participated in the Ironman event in France and succeeded in my very first attempt.”

Prakash stressed, “If you have a passion, your mind becomes strong, and you can achieve anything. I dedicate my weekends and nights to practice.”

Krishna Prakash's Achievements:

2017 - Ironman Title

2018 - Ultra Man Title

2019 - Eye-catching performance in the Race Across West America competition

2020 - Completed the Virtual Comrades race

2021 - Tata Ultra Marathon winner

2023 - Won a Bronze medal in the 90 Km Ultra Run (10 hours 13 minutes)