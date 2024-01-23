Mumbai News: Investor Buys 8 Luxury Apartments In Mumbai's Worli For ₹104 Crore

Representative Image | File

In what is being reported as one of the biggest deals of 2023 in the Mumbais residential segment, the Halan family, known as investors in the equity market, have purchased eight luxury apartments measuring around 15,996 sq ft in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹103.98 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The deal, as per the documents, was done on December 8. The seller is K Raheja Corp for its Raheja Modern Vivarea project, and the transaction comes with 16 parking lots. The family paid a total stamp duty of more than ₹6 crore for the total eight apartments.

2023 largest residential deal was of the Taparia family

The largest residential deal of 2023, it may be recalled, was by the Taparia family, which bought six sea-facing properties worth around ₹369 crore in south Mumbai, from listed real-estate developer Macrotech Developers Ltd. The Halan family homebuyers include Ajay Halan, Anju Halan, Sujata Halan, Vimal Halan, Vishaka Halan, Narayan Halan, Praveena Halan, Pawan Halan. The Halans are prominent investors in the stock market and have holdings in several companies involved in real estate, fashion, printing, IT, etc.

K Raheja Corp Homes project houses the eight flats

According to documents, of the total eight apartments, four each are of 1,759 sq ft and the remaining four each are of 2,259 sq ft. The building is under construction by K Raheja Corp Homes, and the apartments here offer an unrestricted view of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. However, the family could not be reached for comment.

In March 2023, the promoters of the plastics manufacturing firm Creative Group purchased eight luxury apartments worth ₹154.6 crore in the same building. K Raheja Corp Homes had, in June 2023, announced that the building is spread across 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, and has a bouquet of 3 and 4-bedroom apartments, which can be customised. Further, in the same period, the company delivered a pre-formal launch sales revenue of ₹1,100 crore for its project named Raheja Modern Vivarea in Mahalaxmi, south Mumbai, in less than 90 days. Of the total saleable 10 lakh sq ft, the company has managed to sell around 2.50 lakh sq ft in three months, it said.