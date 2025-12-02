Mumbai News: Indian Railways Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawoods-Darave-Karave

Indian Railway | Representative Image

Indian Railways has implemented the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Seawoods-Darave station as Seawoods-Darave-Karave. The change also includes the introduction of a new station code: SWDK.

Notification Issued as per Official Directives

The renaming follows the state government’s official notification and a corresponding letter from the Surveyor General of India. As per these directives, the station’s name will now be read and written as:

In Roman Script (English): SEAWOODS-DARAVE-KARAVE

Railway Systems to Reflect Updated Name

All railway records, signage, announcements, and passenger information systems will be updated to reflect the new name.

Railways Urge Public to Note Change

Passengers and the general public have been requested to take note of the updated station name.

