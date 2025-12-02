 Mumbai News: Indian Railways Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawoods-Darave-Karave
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Indian Railways Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawoods-Darave-Karave

Mumbai News: Indian Railways Renames Seawoods-Darave Station As Seawoods-Darave-Karave

All railway records, signage, announcements, and passenger information systems will be updated to reflect the new name.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railway | Representative Image

Indian Railways has implemented the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Seawoods-Darave station as Seawoods-Darave-Karave. The change also includes the introduction of a new station code: SWDK.

Notification Issued as per Official Directives

The renaming follows the state government’s official notification and a corresponding letter from the Surveyor General of India. As per these directives, the station’s name will now be read and written as:

In Roman Script (English): SEAWOODS-DARAVE-KARAVE

FPJ Shorts
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 2, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 2, 2025
'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New Phones
'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New Phones
Bombay HC Directs Missing Persons Cell To Update Wife Every 2 Months On Probe Into Husband’s Disappearance Since 2022
Bombay HC Directs Missing Persons Cell To Update Wife Every 2 Months On Probe Into Husband’s Disappearance Since 2022
Mumbai Crime Journalist J Dey Murder Case: Bombay HC To Hear Appeals Filed By Chhota Rajan And 8 Others From January 3
Mumbai Crime Journalist J Dey Murder Case: Bombay HC To Hear Appeals Filed By Chhota Rajan And 8 Others From January 3

Railway Systems to Reflect Updated Name

All railway records, signage, announcements, and passenger information systems will be updated to reflect the new name.

Read Also
Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play
article-image

Railways Urge Public to Note Change

Passengers and the general public have been requested to take note of the updated station name.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New...

'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I Today As 242 Municipal Councils, 46 Nagar Panchayats To Vote

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I Today As 242 Municipal Councils, 46 Nagar Panchayats To Vote

Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai Crime: ACB Seeks HC Nod To Act Against Judge In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Night Blocks Between Umbermali–Atgaon For Khardi Yard OHE Works; Several Long-Distance...

Mumbai: Night Blocks Between Umbermali–Atgaon For Khardi Yard OHE Works; Several Long-Distance...

Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar

Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar