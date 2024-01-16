 Mumbai News: In A First, Western Railway's Andheri Gets Restaurant-On-Wheels
With a capacity to seat 48 patrons, the facility will function round the clock

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Western Railway

Mumbai: In a first for its suburban network, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division on Tuesday inaugurated the 'restaurant-on-wheels' at the Andheri station. The contract of managing the unique air-conditioned facility has been given to M/s OAM Industries, better known by their brand name – Haldiram’s.

Besides multi-cuisine food, the joint's star attraction will be the sweets and snacks, for which the company is well-known globally. With a capacity to seat 48 patrons at a time, the restaurant will function round the clock, including a takeaway counter facility. According to WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur, the ingenious concept revolves around converting old unserviceable coaches into swanky joints. The aim is to transform the dining experience of the commuters, he said. The fabrication work of the modified coach into the state-of-the-art designed restaurant with an attached kitchen was completed at the Andheri station.

The work of other 'restaurant-on-wheels' is underway at the Borivali and Bandra stations. “The overall contract value of these three facilities will contribute ₹5.94 crore as part of non-fare revenue,” said an official, adding that plans are afoot to replicate the move at Surat, Bandra Terminus, Valsad, Lower Parel and Vasai Road stations in future.

