Mumbai News: Illegal Parking Blocks Fire Engines During Kandivali Blaze, Residents Warn Of Major Safety Risk

Illegal parking outside a Kandivali residential complex blocks fire engine access during a late-night fire scare | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: Illegal parking and road encroachments outside residential societies have become a major hazard during fire emergencies in both slums and high-rises.

On Wednesday night in Lokhandwala complex, Kandivali East, thick smoke engulfed the first floor of a building, panicking residents, while fire engines were unable to reach the site due to illegally parked auto rickshaws blocking access. Residents alleged that repeated complaints to authorities had been ignored, warning that such negligence could prove fatal during a major fire.

Fire incident triggers panic

On Wednesday around 11.30 pm, a fire broke out in a closed room on the first floor of Building No. 5, a G+7 structure in Lokhandwala Highland, Kandivali East. Thick smoke quickly alerted residents, who immediately called the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Fire personnel, however, struggled to enter the society due to illegally parked vehicles on the road outside, exposing the dangers of obstructed roads and haphazard parking. The affected road stretches to Damu Nagar and further to the Sapphire Heights end of Akurli Road. According to residents, the society houses over 200 flats.

Residents flag repeated negligence

Deepti Thakurdesai, secretary of Highland Tower, said, “Though the MFB responded quickly, illegal parking outside the society made it extremely difficult for the fire engines to enter. It took 10 minutes to get inside. Fortunately, the fire was small and brought under control immediately, but it could have turned fatal.”

She added that hawkers and illegal car-washing activities continue to block access roads. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, but despite repeated complaints to local authorities, conditions have not improved.

Gurunandan Masurkar, chairman of Building No. 3 and secretary of the society’s apex body, said, “The fire engine struggled to turn properly and even damaged part of the society’s entrance gate while trying to enter. The road has been encroached not only by illegally parked vehicles but also by trucks. Even BEST buses face difficulties using this road. Though action is sometimes taken after complaints to local authorities, it is only temporary, and the road gets encroached again. We had a meeting with the local corporator on this matter on Thursday afternoon, and this time she has assured us that the roads will be kept obstruction-free.”

Assurance from local corporator

Neelam Gurav, local corporator, said, “I visited the society on Thursday afternoon. I have also informed the traffic police, and with their help, we will take action against illegal parking in this area. I will also conduct surprise visits to monitor the situation. Although action was taken previously, the problem reappeared; this time, we will try to implement a permanent solution.”

Meanwhile, Aarti Golekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R South Ward, did not respond to calls made by the FPJ reporter.

