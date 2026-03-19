Mumbai News: Illegal BMC Hoardings On Bandra Bandstand Threatening Animal Feeders Removed After Activist's Complaint

Unauthorised hoardings at Bandra Bandstand taken down after misleading fine claims sparked concern | File Photo

Mumbai, March 18: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed several illegal hoardings from the Bandra Bandstand promenade that falsely claimed to impose fines on citizens feeding stray animals and birds.

The action followed a formal complaint by an animal welfare activist who exposed the unauthorised use of the BMC and Swachh Bharat Mission logos and the dissemination of misleading legal information.

Misleading posters cited false penalties

The controversial posters, which appeared to be official BMC communications, cited ‘Cleanliness & Sanitation Bye Laws for BMC 2025’ to claim that feeding animals in public spaces would attract a fine of Rs 500. Some hoardings even threatened a Rs 1,000 fine for "defecation by pet animals". These posters also named H/West Ward’s solid waste management department as the signing authority.

Unauthorised hoardings at Bandra Bandstand taken down after misleading fine claims sparked concern | File Photo

Activist flags issue with civic authorities

Shiraz Ahmed, the founder-director of Humanity World Foundation, brought the matter to the attention of the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC’s H/West ward and the Senior Police Inspector of Bandra police station.

In his complaint, Ahmed noted that these hoardings, put up by the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT), were not only unauthorised but also legally inaccurate. He added that the trust’s representatives and security

Civic body takes swift action

Following the complaint, the BMC’s H/West ward rushed to action and immediately pulled down around five such unauthorised banners from the promenade area. An official from BMC’s H/West ward told The Free Press Journal, on condition of anonymity, that the civic body had no role in putting up those banners.

Notably, one of the banners was put up on Bandra police’s Bandstand beat chowky. The Free Press Journal contacted BBRT but did not receive any response until the report was published.

Similar complaints raised across Bandra

In a separate complaint to the BMC and the police, written on March 12, Ahmed had highlighted similar posters that were put up by housing societies in Bandra (W). The complaint named Regent Park, Olive Lodge and Sabian societies, all three situated on Rebello Rd, to have put up the posters.

It also stated that the societies’ office bearers were threatening feeders with criminal action for feeding stray animals around the societies. All the posters were also removed by the BMC the next day.

Call for legal action and protection of rights

In his complaints, Ahmed called for strict legal action against those responsible, citing potential offences under criminal law, including cheating, misrepresentation, criminal intimidation, and the unauthorised use of a government logo. The organisation maintained that its goal is to ensure the law is upheld and that no citizen is harassed for showing compassion toward voiceless animals.

“Bandra Bandstand is one of the very few places in Mumbai where people from across the city come to relax and spend a few peaceful moments. Many of them also bring their pets along, while many also feed the strays roaming the promenade. These posters claimed to prohibit feeding, which is legally allowed by the civic law and is also a fundamental duty, enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” Ahmed said.

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Demand for probe into misuse of official logos

The unauthorised hoardings have since been dismantled, and the activist continues to push for a formal investigation into the misuse of government and police names to create public fear.

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