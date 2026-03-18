Mumbai News: BMC Makes Provision Of ₹5 Crore For Mayor’s Cup Sports Competition

BMC announces funding boost to revive Mayor’s Cup and promote sports participation in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 18: The BMC has made provision of Rs 5 crore for Mayor's Cup sports competitions to be held in 2026–27. The mayor said that several services and facilities will be provided to the various teams participating in the sports competition.

"I welcome and congratulate all the sports organisations as the Mayor's Cup sports competition is being held for the first time after the Covid infection period. I myself am a state-level Kho-Kho player. Therefore, I have a lot of affinity towards sports. The suggestions made by the office bearers of various sports organisations in the meeting will definitely be considered. Along with this, new organisations will also be given scope in these competitions. The Municipal Corporation's playground will also be made available to the teams participating in the competition easily and at a low fee," Tawde said.

Revival of long-standing sports initiative

Mayor's Cup sports competition was introduced in 1976 to encourage the players of Mumbai and cultivate sportsmanship.

A joint meeting was chaired by the mayor on Wednesday regarding this initiative, in which Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, education department officials, Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar and office bearers of various sports organisations were present.

Extended preparation time and support measures

The mayor added that considering the demand of sports organisations to get time to prepare for the competition, a period of four months will be given instead of three. If there are any problems regarding the grounds, efforts will be made to resolve them. If there are fees being charged on some grounds, a discount will be given on those fees. Along with this, if local corporators are also included in the Mayor's Cup sports competition, the competition can be held on a wider scale.

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Focus on promoting traditional sports

Deputy Mayor Ghadi said that traditional sports have fallen behind in the era of competition. Therefore, such sports and players should be encouraged through the Mayor's Cup.

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