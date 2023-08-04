Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion |

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted raids on premises linked to the Mumbai-based Kalpataru builders over alleged tax evasion. The raids were conducted on around 30 premises across four states. Significantly, the residences of Kalptaru group founder Mofatraj Munot and MD Parag Munot were also raided by the tax department.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

