 Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Significantly, the residences of Kalptaru group founder Mofatraj Munot and MD Parag Munot were also raided by the tax department.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion |

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted raids on premises linked to the Mumbai-based Kalpataru builders over alleged tax evasion. The raids were conducted on around 30 premises across four states. Significantly, the residences of Kalptaru group founder Mofatraj Munot and MD Parag Munot were also raided by the tax department.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Mumbai News: I-T Raids On Kalpataru Builders Across 4 States Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Mumbai News: 3 Injured In House Collapse Incident In Marine Lines

Mumbai News: 3 Injured In House Collapse Incident In Marine Lines

Mumbai Hijab Row: Junior College Allows Burqa-Clad Students on Campus But Insists on Uniform

Mumbai Hijab Row: Junior College Allows Burqa-Clad Students on Campus But Insists on Uniform

Mumbai News: US University Sets Up First Of Its Kind Solar-Powered Weather Station In City College

Mumbai News: US University Sets Up First Of Its Kind Solar-Powered Weather Station In City College

Mumbai News: Passenger Slips While Boarding Local Train At Borivali Station, Alert Home Guard...

Mumbai News: Passenger Slips While Boarding Local Train At Borivali Station, Alert Home Guard...