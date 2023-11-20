Mumbai News: Husband Assaults BMC Employee Forcing Her To Leave Job; Held

Mumbai: Dog owners get into catfight, assault neighbours for asking them to clean up pet's mess; booked | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman, working at the BMC's M/Ward (Chembur) office, registered a complaint against her husband for allegedly assaulting her and pressuring her to leave the job. The 35-year-old accused, Sudarshan Khare, was arrested on Monday. The woman had previously filed a divorce case which is yet to be settled.

In her complaint, Chembur resident Rupali said that the accused is an alcoholic and used to physically and mentally abuse her when he came back from work. On November 18, Khare asked her to resign from her job and the woman momentarily agreed out of fear. On the same day when the victim was at work, the accused called her at around 2pm and asked if she had submitted her resignation letter. Rupali replied in negative, saying she had no plan to leave the job.

When an inebriated Khare returned home at around 11.30pm, he started assaulting the woman and hit her on nose, eyes, and head, said the complaint, adding that he threatened to kill her. Subsequently, he went to the kitchen while Rupali locked the house door from outside and ran to her mother’s home. She narrated her ordeal and both of them went to Rajawadi Hospital as her nose bled heavily. The hospital authorities inquired about her injury and after coming to know about the matter, they asked the civic employee to contact the police.

In her complaint, Rupali mentioned that Khare also didn't like his mother-in-law coming to their flat to meet her. A case has been registered against him under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Chhota Shakeel's Aide For Threatening Case Witness From Jail

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)