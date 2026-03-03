 Mumbai News: Holika Dahanam Celebrated With Fervour At 400-Year-Old Marubai Gavdevi Temple In Matunga
Holika Dahanam was celebrated at the 400-year-old Marubai Gavdevi Temple in Matunga, marking the triumph of good over evil. Devotees performed rituals around the sacred bonfire ahead of Holi festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Devotees gather around the sacred bonfire during Holika Dahanam celebrations at the historic Marubai Gavdevi Temple in Matunga | Photo Credits: KA VISHWANATHAN

Mumbai, March 3: Holika Dahanam, or Chotti Holi, is a Hindu festival in which a bonfire is lit on the eve of Holi to symbolise the burning of Holika, a demoness who tried to kill Prahalad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. This ritual is symbolic of the victory of good over evil.

People gather around the bonfire, offer prayers and perform rituals. It is believed that the fire cleanses impurities and negativity, and brings prosperity and happiness into people’s lives.

This dahanam is celebrated at the 400-year-old Marubai Gavdevi temple at Matunga. On the following day, Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated on Purnima Tithi in the Phalguna month.

