 Mumbai News: High Court To Hear Habeas Corpus Plea Over Sukh Sagar Founder Suresh Poojari's Disappearance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: High Court To Hear Habeas Corpus Plea Over Sukh Sagar Founder Suresh Poojari's Disappearance

Mumbai News: High Court To Hear Habeas Corpus Plea Over Sukh Sagar Founder Suresh Poojari's Disappearance

Santoshi's plea alleges that her sons have kept Suresh Poojari at an undisclosed location, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court will hear the habeas corpus petition filed by 71-year-old Santoshi Poojari, wife of Sukh Sagar Suresh Poojari's founder, Suresh Poojari, in January 2024. The petition seeks direction for two of her three sons to produce her husband in court.

A family feud has arisen between Santoshi and eldest son Dhanraj on one side and Suresh and the other two sons, Siddharth and Bharat, on the other side.

Santoshi alleges sons of keeping Suresh at undisclosed location

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse met with Suresh and Santoshi in their chamber on Friday. The court has scheduled the matter for a hearing in January 2024.

Santoshi's plea alleges that Siddharth and Bharat have kept Suresh at an undisclosed location, and his whereabouts are unknown. She also claims that the two sons have prevented her from interacting with him.

The couple married in March 1976. Santoshi alleges cruelty and lack of financial support from Suresh. She filed a domestic violence complaint against him and Bharat in October 2019. The Girgaon magistrate directed Suresh to pay her a monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh, and Bharat was restrained from dispossessing her from the fourth-floor residence. They share a household on the fourth and fifth floors of a building housing the restaurant on the ground floor near Girgaon Chowpatty.

Husband and sons took loans worth crores

Santoshi alleges that her two sons and husband took loans worth crores, showing her as a guarantor and forging her signatures on the documents. She filed a complaint in Bengaluru.

Her plea states that Suresh expressed to Dhanraj a desire to amicably settle the dispute, but the other two sons shifted him away from their house.

The court had earlier appointed a former judge as a mediator. However, the two sons conveyed through an advocate that Suresh has refused to meet her. Santoshi contends that Suresh has undergone heart-related surgeries and has the onset of Parkinson's disease.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Directs State Information Commission To Set Time Limits For RTI...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Issues Second Notice To Metro Line 6 Contractor Over Unpaid ₹1.3 Crore Bill For...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Second Notice To Metro Line 6 Contractor Over Unpaid ₹1.3 Crore Bill For...

Mumbai Couple Scams Ex-Cop Relative Of ₹24 Lakh; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai Couple Scams Ex-Cop Relative Of ₹24 Lakh; Police Launch Investigation

Kanchi Mahaswami Festival 2023: Notable Carnatic Artists To Grace Shanmukhananda Sabha For A Musical...

Kanchi Mahaswami Festival 2023: Notable Carnatic Artists To Grace Shanmukhananda Sabha For A Musical...

FPJ Cyber Secure: MHADA Deputy Chief Engineer Loses Lakhs In Bogus Insurance Discount Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: MHADA Deputy Chief Engineer Loses Lakhs In Bogus Insurance Discount Scam

Mumbai Residents Flock To Kalyan-Karjat Region For Homeownership Opportunities

Mumbai Residents Flock To Kalyan-Karjat Region For Homeownership Opportunities